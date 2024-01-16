Two men arraigned on murder charges for deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men are facing murder charges for their role in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Massachusetts man inside a Brockton restaurant, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say two young men, Jamal Bazile, and Nathan Veiga, planned, plotted, and executed the murder of 22-year-old Joe Araujo last Friday, as the victim was having dinner at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in the Brockton East Shopping Plaza.

Bazile and Veiga are both charged with murder -- even though prosecutors allege it is Bazile who did the shooting.

“Based upon the totality of the circumstances that exist regarding the other individual (Veiga),” said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. “We allege that he set this up and that he worked with this other individual.”

Bazile, 18, of Brockton, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to one count each of murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm.

Veiga, 22, pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and accessory before the fact.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows Veiga entering the restaurant before the shooting and interacting with Araujo. Prosecutors say he purchased food and paid for it with a credit card in his name on the way out.

Veiga retreated to a vehicle which then relocated across the street, prosecutors say. Shortly after, Bazile exited that vehicle and is seen on surveillance walking into the restaurant.

“The video shows a brazen, intentional, premeditated act,” said Cruz.

Two arrested for deadly shooting inside Brockton hibachi restaurant, DA says

Prosecutors say he picked up a Chinese ‘to-go’ container as if he planned to partake in the restaurant’s buffet. He is seen approaching Araujo from behind and firing three shots. Two of them hit the victim -- one in the abdomen, one in the thigh. Araujo was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The shooting happened in front of families and in front of a small child, sitting alone in a booth, who was waiting for his parents to return, prosecutors say.

Bazile fled and was later traced to Veiga’s house, where police found pieces of physical evidence, including a distinctive Nike jacket.

Prosecutors say the motive behind the shooting may have been a rivalry between opposing groups. Veiga, they said, is associated with the East Side Boys. Araujo belonged to another group.

In the days after the shooting, Bazile posted crude, incriminating statements to social media.

“One talks about chopping Joey, and there’s a Chinese food to-go container Imoji attached,” the prosecutor said.

The Chinese food to-go container Bazile picked up on the way in was found by investigators tossed to the floor of the restaurant -- Bazile’s prints intact.

Authorities said Bazile was located at a Hyannis home Monday evening and taken into custody after he became combative and assaulted police officers.

Judge Michael Vitali ordered that Bazile and Veiga remain held without bail. Both men are due back in court on Feb. 13 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group