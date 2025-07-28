Two Mass. women die from injuries after camper explosion at Old Orchard Beach in Maine

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, M.E. — Two Massachusetts women have died from their injuries after a camper explosion at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Safety the camper explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. at 48 Cascade Road.

Upon arrival, first responder found two adult females with severe burn injuries.

Both individuals were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they died from their injuries on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Alesia Ventura-Large of Marlborough, Massachusetts, and 58-year-old Nancy Pilsch of Leominster, Massachusetts.

Initial investigation shows that LP gas had been leaking into and beneath the park model camper.

The gas is believed to have ignited when one of the women lit a candle, triggering the explosion.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is urging the public to consider installing gas detectors in any living space where propane or natural gas appliances are used.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group