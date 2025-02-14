Two Mass. men part of international criminal group arrested for home improvement scams, police say

SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges for allegedly defrauding victims out of home improvement projects.

Billy O’Brien, 38, of Wellesley and Thomas Maughan, 46, of Waltham, are charged with various felonies related to contractor fraud, according to Salem Police. The duo was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities say O’Brien and Maughan are part of a transnational criminal organization that engages in home improvement scams. Members of the criminal group allegedly go door-to-door and offer house work in exchange for a down payment, do some demolition work once the payment is received, and never return to complete the job.

Police say O’Brien and Maughan posed to work for “Everbuild Masonry and Waterproofing” and “Base Pro Construction.”

Anyone who has had contact with either men are encouraged to contact the Salem Police Department at (978) 744-1212.

