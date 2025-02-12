Two Mass. men arrested for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine during I-95 traffic stop in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, state police said.

Frandy Arias Zapata, 23, and Eduardo Garcia, 24, both of Methuen, Massachusetts, were released on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday, March 24 in Portsmouth District Court.

Zapata and Garcia were both arrested Monday and charged with possession of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute, state police said. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

On Monday, troopers conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-95 in Portsmouth.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 350 grams of fentanyl, approximately 75 grams of cocaine, and a firearm with an altered serial number, state police said.

Anyone with information for investigators is urged to call Lt. Shane Larkin of the Narcotics Investigations Unit at 603-234-0707.

Anonymous tips can be sent to nabdope@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

