Two Manchester individuals hurt in rollover crash on Route 101

EPPING, N.H. — A Manchester woman and man are hurt following a rollover crash on Route 101, police say.

On Wednesday, around 2:32 P.M., State Troopers responded to reports of a crash on Route 101 East near the Martin Road Overpass between Exits 6 and 7 in Epping.

Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle with two occupants, which led the Epping police to close the right travel lane, and then troopers began to immediately provide aid to the injured.

Initial investigation determined that the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by the woman, had been traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when she swerved onto the left shoulder to avoid a motorist. She then swerved back to the right, crossing both eastbound lanes before going off on the right side of the highway and rolling over onto its roof.

The woman was transported to the hospital with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries, and her passenger was also transported to a local hospital for serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

