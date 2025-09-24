Two kittens rescued from car engines in separate towns are now recovering

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two kittens are now being taken care of after being found and rescued from car engines in two separate towns.

The kittens, named Sparky and Pisces, have been taken to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) ‘s Dedham Animal Care & Adoption Center for medical evaluations.

“We were getting into our car and heard a meow,” said Myah, the finder of Sparky. “We looked under the cars but didn’t see anything. Then I told my sister we have to look under the hood and, sure enough, when I opened it, we saw her hiding!”

Sparky, a six-week-old female kitten, was found unharmed in Taunton and will be adopted by her finder after a brief period in foster care. She was only 1.4 pounds at the time of her rescue, but is in good health.

Pisces, a five-month-old male kitten found in Brockton, sustained injuries, including a burn on his right hind leg and singed whiskers. He is undergoing treatment and will be neutered before being made available for adoption.

The ARL’s Community Cats program, the only large-scale initiative of its kind in Massachusetts, addresses the welfare of over 700,000 feral and outdoor cats in the state. The program has successfully assisted over 1,181 community cats and facilitated the adoption of nearly 800 in 2024.

Kittens often seek refuge in car engines to stay warm, which can lead to injuries. The ARL advises vehicle owners to knock on their hoods and perform a quick check before starting their engines, especially in cold or wet weather.

Those interested in helping out vulnerable kittens, visit https://arl.boston/sparky-pisces

