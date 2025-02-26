Two injured, including officer, following OUI crash involving Dennis Police vehicle, officials say

DENNIS, Mass. — A Dennis Police officer was hospitalized on Tuesday after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a department vehicle.

Jefferson Valle-Chavez, 20, of West Harwich, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stay within marked lanes, and speeding.

Police say one of their department vehicles was involved in a crash around 10:15 p.m. on Lower County Road near the intersection of Lighthouse Road in West Dennis. According to investigators, the Dennis Police vehicle was driving east on Lower County Road when a second vehicle traveling west drifted into the eastbound lane, striking the cruiser’s drivers side door.

The Dennis officer was able to swerve and avoid a head-on collision, but the crash caused extensive damage to the drivers side, temporarily entrapping both officers.

Eventually, the two officers freed themselves from the vehicle and checked on the other driver, identified as Valle-Chavez.

Valle-Chavez was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The officer driving the department vehicle was later treated at Cape Cod Hospital for non life-threatening injuries and released.

Valle-Chavez will be summoned to the Orleans District Court at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group