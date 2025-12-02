ATTLEBORO, MASS. — Two people were injured Monday night in a serious car accident in Attleboro.

According to the fire department, the crash occurred on South Avenue near Greenfield Street around 8:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles with significant front-end damage.

Two injured in Attleboro crash Courtesy: Attleboro Fire Department

One driver was able to get out of their vehicle on their own, while firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the other driver.

The individual was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

