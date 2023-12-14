Two hospitalized, seriously injured after third-alarm fire at home in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized and seriously injured after a third-alarm fire broke out at a home in Orange late Wednesday night.

Crews were called to 99 West River Street around 11:49 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire in the back of the home.

According to the fire chief, one occupant of the home was trapped inside and firefighters rescued the older adult male and provided medical care at the scene before transporting them to Athol Memorial Hospital.

A second injured party, also an older adult, was also transported for medical care.

Both were later transported to Boston hospitals.

Two other occupants escaped safely.

The fire knocked out power to around 600 customers in the town but it has since been restored.

Firefighters also say because of significant water use, neighbors might see brown or rust-colored water coming out of their tap for several hours.

“Our foremost concern right now is for two members of our community who were seriously injured last night,” said Chief James Young. “I want to thank our mutual aid partners for their vital assistance, and I especially want to recognize the firefighters who risked their own safety to rescue one occupant from a life-threatening environment.”

The fire does not appear suspicious and wood stoves were used to heat the home, which was badly damaged by the fire, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

