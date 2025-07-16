Local

Two hospitalized following kitchen fire in Brockton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people have been hospitalized after a kitchen fire in Brockton.

According to Brockton Fire, crews responded to a home on Vine Street a little after 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found fire on the second floor. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The three-story wood frame was deemed uninhabitable due to fire and smoke.

11 residents have been displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

