Two hospitalized after fire at home in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Orange early Thursday morning.

Video shows intense flames at a home on West River Street around midnight.

The fire knocked out power to around 600 customers in the town but it has since been restored.

Firefighters also say because of significant water use, neighbors might see brown or rust-colored water coming out of their tap for several hours.

Two people were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

