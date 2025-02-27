Two Dorchester men indicted on counts of unlawful possession of firearms

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A federal grand jury has presented indictments for two Dorchester men for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Rickey Simmons, 46, and Robert Campbell, 35, both of Dorchester, were both indicted on Thursday night.

According to charging documents presented in the court, on January 28, Simmons allegedly possessed a Tisas, Model Zig M1911, .45 caliber firearm, eight rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, and nine rounds of .22 caliber ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.

Additionally, on January 28, Campbell allegedly possessed a Glock 32, .357 caliber handgun, 14 rounds of .357 caliber ammunition, 40 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, and 75 rounds of 9mm ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.

Being charged as a felon in possession can provide a sentence of up to 15 years, a 3-year supervised release, and a fine anywhere up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

