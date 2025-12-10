Two dolphins rescued from Wareham marsh

WAREHAM, MASS. — Two dolphins were rescued from a Wareham marsh on Monday.

According to the Wareham Department of Natural Resources, on December 8 around 10:45 a.m., the department was dispatched to the area of Beaver Creek off of the Weweantic River.

Upon arrival, the two dolphins were located on the marsh out of the water at low tide but were active and alive.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team was notified and immediately responded to the area.

Both dolphins, weighing at 90 pounds, were able to be rescued from the marsh and transported to the awaiting marine animal transport vehicle.

The dolphins did undergo a preliminary exam and were transported to receive a full evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

