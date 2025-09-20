Local

Two dogs rescued after mobile park home fire in Raynham

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Two dogs were rescued after a mobile park home fire in Raynham.

According to Raynham Fire, on Friday night, around 10:29, while crews were already responding to three simultaneous medical calls, firefighters were called to 1549 Broadway, Lot 54, for a report of a structure fire with people trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home engulfed in fire.

Firefighters quickly determined that the home’s occupants were not inside and rescued two pet dogs from a rear bedroom.

There are no reported injuries, and Lot 54 was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

