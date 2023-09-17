EDGARTOWN, Mass — Two dogs were found without their owners on Martha’s Vineyard Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police say the pair were found roaming Edgartown and troopers could not find their owners.

The pair of pooches were turned over to Edgartown Animal Control.

If you know the dogs or their owners, contact officials at 508-939-1782 or 508-627-4343

Two dogs found without their owners on Martha’s Vineyard (Mass. State Police)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group