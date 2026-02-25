Two days after storm, thousands still in the dark

Mass. — Massachusetts is slowly recovering, but the road back to normal is far from over.

Two days after the powerful storm tore through the region, more than 158,000 customers remain without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

At the height of the outages, that number climbed to nearly 300,000.

Eversource says crews are working around the clock and are hoping to have power fully restored by Friday.

On Cape Cod, the damage is especially severe. The utility has deployed more than 2,000 line crews, supported by hundreds of tree workers, to tackle the massive number of downed lines and blocked roads.

Most of the Cape remains in the dark. 63.4% of Barnstable County is still without electricity—one of the highest outage rates in the state.

National Grid reports it has more than 560 field crews working to repair damage and restore service across its coverage areas.

Eversource is set to have a press conference at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group