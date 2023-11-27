Two cousins of Needham man among hostages released by Hamas in latest exchange

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Israeli family members of a Needham man were among the 11 hostages released from Hamas captivity on Monday, the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides.

For nearly two months, Jason Greenberg has waited for any news about his three Israeli cousins who were taken hostage by Hamas, and on Monday Greenberg confirmed to Boston 25 News that 16-year-old Shahar Kalderon and 12-year-old Erez Kalderon, his two cousins, were released.

Greenberg’s third cousin Ofer, the children’s father, is still being held by Hamas.

NEEDHAM MAN ‘HOPEFUL’ HIS COUSINS WILL RETURN HOME AS HAMAS SLOWLY RELEASES HOSTAGES

Greenberg was visiting family in Israel on October 7th when Hamas launched multiple attacks. Two of his cousins, Carmela and Noya, were killed that day.

The release came hours after Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their truce for another two days.

Israel is set to release 33 Palestinian prisoners later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

