Two construction workers seriously injured in Falmouth wall collapse

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two workers were transported to local trauma centers via medical helicopter after a construction accident Friday afternoon.

Crews responding to the area of 513 Brick Kiln Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a falling wall at a construction site found that two workers sustained multi-system traumatic injuries, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

The wall reportedly fell on them while it was being raised. Other workers on site successfully freed the two victims before emergency crews arrived on scene.

Two medical helicopters were called to transport the patients. They were evaluated and stabilized before transportation.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Falmouth Inspectional Services, OSHA, and Falmouth Police are all investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

