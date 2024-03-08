Two children injured after being struck by vehicle in Waltham, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious pedestrian crash in Waltham Thursday night.

Waltham Police officers responding to Main Street in the area of Veronica’s Spa just before 6:30 p.m. located two juveniles who had been struck by a vehicle.

Both children were transported to Children’s Hospital in Boston. One victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation by the Waltham Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

