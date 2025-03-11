Two Brockton police officers hospitalized after rollover cruiser crash

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two Brockton police officers have been taken to the hospital after their cruisers collided Tuesday evening, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The city police officer and the school police officer were on their way to an emergency call when their cruisers collided at the intersection of Court and North Cary Streets shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The collision caused one of the Brockton police cruisers to roll over.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

