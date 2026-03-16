Two Boston College students hospitalized after deck railing collapses

BOSTON — Two Boston College students were injured Friday night after a deck railing collapsed at an off-campus residence.

Both students sustained injuries to their head, neck, and back.

According to a police report from the Boston Police Department, officers arrived on scene around 6:44 p.m. and found two individuals who were receiving medical attention by the fire department.

Several witnesses on scene said a small group had gathered in the backyard of the residence to consume alcohol and smoke.

The witnesses explained that they were using the second entrance of the residence to move between the backyard and the kitchen area to retrieve food, beer, and other beverages from the fridge.

At the time of the incident, according to the report, both victims were standing near the entrance while conversing and holding drinks.

They were allegedly leaning against the railing near the point of where it connects to the stairway, which consists of approximately ten steps.

“Without warning, a section of the railing, estimated to be about six to eight feet in length, suddenly broke away,” the report states.

“As a result of the structural failure, both victims lost their balance and fell from the elevated egress onto the paved driveway below.”

Witnesses stated that both victims struck the pavement with significant force, landing on their backs and back portions of their heads.

One victim sustained an injury to the back of his head and was observed to be bleeding a small amount, while the other reported back and neck pain following the fall.

One of the officers observed the railing and portions of the entrance to be in poor condition. Nails securing the railing to the deck were noticeably short and heavily corroded. The wood also appeared to be deteriorated and rotten in several areas, although it had been covered with pain to conceal the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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