Two Bedford, NH, officers struck by vehicle, driver charged with DUI

BEDFORD, NH — Two police officers in Bedford, New Hampshire, are hurt after being struck by a car while conducting a police investigation.

On Sunday, June 15, around 3:10 a.m., a Bedford Police officer was on patrol when he observed a running vehicle in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn and Suites on Hawthorne Drive, with two unconscious occupants inside.

When the officer called for backup, the driver of the 2023 Nissan Sentra attempted to flee in the vehicle, striking two officers and two police cruisers.

The officers were injured in the collision but were able to stop the driver in the parking lot and arrest him at the scene.

The driver, 43-year-old Brandon Legere of Manchester, is being charged with felony DUI, assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and possession of controlled drugs.

Police say additional charges against Legere are pending. The passenger, a woman, is still being processed at the Bedford Police Department.

Both of the injured Bedford Police officers were treated and released from local hospitals.

“I want to commend our officers who made these arrests in a very dangerous situation,” said Chief Douidi. “While these officers were performing their duty, working on keeping our roads and community safe, they suffered injuries as a result of being struck by a suspect’s car. We’re grateful that they did not suffer more serious injuries and are already out of the hospital.”

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

