Two arrested in connection with stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan late Monday afternoon.

According to Boston police, around 4:54 p.m. officers responded to the area of 1603 Blue Hill Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers observed blood on the sidewalk continuing on Fairway Street towards Cummins Highway.

Officers began searching the area for the victim and located an adult male victim in the area of 886 Cummins Highway, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to view surveillance cameras and photos. An officer assigned to the Mattapan Square was able to identify the suspects. Officers began to canvass the area and located one of the suspects in the area of 500 River Street.

Maurice Payne, 36, of Mattapan, was placed under arrest and charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Detectives were able to identify the second suspect and arrested Cassie Weeks, 61, of Hyde Park around 10:45 p.m.

Weeks is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group