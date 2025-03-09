Two arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Boston that injured two men

BOSTON — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Boston that injured two men.

Boston police say on Saturday morning around 12:25 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting at 25 Kingston Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment. While officers and investigators were on the scene, a second victim, a 33-year-old male, arrived at a local emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the search of the area, officers also discovered a firearm and were able to review security cameras and found a description of two suspects fleeing the area in a motor vehicle.

Boston police say an officer was able to follow the vehicle on security cameras and observed the vehicle stop in the area of Edinboro Street. The officer observed on camera the passenger opened the door and discarded an unknown object before fleeing towards I-93 South. Officers responded to the area of Edinboro Street and recovered a Glock 19 with no magazine, and the serial number was obliterated.

Around 4 a.m. the vehicle was stopped by state police on Route 24 in Fall River.

Eliezer Quinones, 26, of Brattleboro, Vermont, was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder, and aggravated assault and battery.

Jahleel Sanders-Williams, 28, of Lynn, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd offense, and defacement of a firearm serial number.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

