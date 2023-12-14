Local

Two arrested after home invasion in Plymouth

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Two arrested after home invasion in Plymouth Two arrested after home invasion in Plymouth

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Two people were arrested after a home invasion in Plymouth.

On December 13 around 9 a.m., police were called to a home on the 200 block of Summer Street for a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers found an injured victim who had been “Pistol Whipped,” along with another occupant. Medical treatment was provided to the victim.

According to police, a male and a female had approached the residence, smashed the ring camera, forcefully made their way inside, and assaulted the people inside. They also were armed with a handgun. Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was given for the suspect vehicle and according to police, an officer worker noticed the vehicle pulling into a housing development in West Plymouth.

Officers arrested Marianne Sullivan, 47, from Plymouth and she is being charged with home invasion, 2 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

The second suspect, John Santiago, 24, of Plymouth fled the scene and turned himself in a short time later. He was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, 2 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

Police appear this was a targeted crime as the victims and suspects knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police have executed search warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read