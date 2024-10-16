Two arrested after ghost gun found in vehicle during traffic stop in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Two people have been arrested after a ghost gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Medford.

According to police, on October 15 around 7:30 p.m., an officer observed a driver going the wrong way on City Hall Mall in Medford Square.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and requested backup. The backup officer observed a light that police say typically are mounted on a firearm next to the back seat passenger.

Believing that someone in the vehicle might be armed, the officers ordered all three occupants out of the car.

The driver attempted to drive away, ignoring officers’ commands to stop. Officers managed to pull one of the occupants from the car, but he attempted to flee on foot. During a brief struggle, the suspect tried to pull a firearm from his waistband, but officers successfully took him down to the ground and recovered the firearm.

It was later discovered that the firearm was a “ghost gun.” During the incident experienced minor injuries.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old from Belmont and they were charged with the following:

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Resisting Arrest

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Alex Paul, 20, from Cambridge, was also arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, improper operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest,

Paul is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Somerville District Court. The juvenile will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

