‘Turtleboy’ blogger requests removal of bail restrictions in latest court appearance

DEDHAM, Mass. — Aidan Kearney, a Massachusetts man who runs the blog “Turtleboy News,” returned to court Thursday, where his legal team asked a judge to modify his bail conditions because the non-contact restrictions that were imposed earlier this month have “stolen his ability to earn a living.”

Kearney and his newly hired attorney Timothy J. Bradl, appeared in Norfolk Superior Court, where they requested that the judge lift a stay-away order that prohibits him from direct or indirect contact with any of the named witnesses in the ongoing Karen Read murder case, including mail, email, social media, or other mechanisms of communications.

Kearney has done extensive reporting on the Read case, claiming she’s been framed in a coverup.

“This is a First Amendment issue, this is a unique bail petition hearing because as my attorney said, we’re not trying to make it so I can play softball on the weekends or go out of state or anything like that,” Kearney told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel.

The judge didn’t rule on Kearney’s request to modify his bail restrictions.

Kearney was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Oct. 11 on charges including eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police, or court official and one count of conspiracy in connection with the Read murder case.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Mello has alleged that Kearney harassed witnesses and often filmed himself as he would try to confront them or call them at their homes, children’s sports games, or places of work.

Kearney is also accused of sharing personal information online, including a state trooper’s phone number while saying he would never stop.

In a statement prior to Thursday’s hearing, Bradl’s office said of the prosecution, “They have trampled on Turtleboy’s civil rights, stolen his ability to earn a living, and upped the ante to new levels in the multi-front censorship war on the public’s entitlement to good government and our right to know. This will not stand.”

Another hearing has been scheduled for next week to allow special prosecutor Kenneth Mello more time to review the request.

