Tufts University international graduate student reportedly taken into federal custody

MEDFORD, Mass. — A graduate student at Tufts University is reportedly in federal custody.

According to an email sent by the university on Tuesday night, they received the reports of an international graduate student being taken into custody by federal authorities outside of an off-campus apartment building in Somerville.

It’s a location not affiliated with Tufts.

Tufts said they are told the student’s visa has been terminated but they are trying to confirm if that is true.

The university said it had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with ICE prior to the event.

In their letter to students, Tufts said they’ll assist in helping the student get outside legal resources if they ask and will provide more details as they become available.

“We realize that tonight’s news will be distressing to some members of our community, particularly the members of our international community,” said Tuft’s President Sunil Kumar. “We will continue to provide information, support, and resources in the days ahead as more details become available to us. While we await further information, we want to remind the members of our community that the university has an established protocol for responding to government agents who arrive on campus (or off-campus), for an unannounced site visit. To activate that protocol, it is best to call the Tufts University Police Department at 617-627-3030 and inform the dispatcher, who will notify the appropriate university officials.”

There are also available resources for students including the International Center and the University Chaplaincy for additional support.

In the last week, ICE said recent immigration operations have resulted in 370 arrests in our area.

Tuesday, President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan said more than 100 of the arrests were “collaterals” rather than wanted criminals.

According to the National Immigrant Justice Center, collateral arrests are done without warrants or probable cause.

Homan described the majority of people arrested during the operation as “significant criminals.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE regarding the detainment of the Tufts graduate student.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

