TSA offering tips for holiday travel as Logan Airport expects more than 70K passengers

TSA expects to screen 2.6 million passengers over the holiday travel period. Tuesday kicked off the really busy Thanksgiving travel period with more than 70,000 passengers being screened at Logan Airport in Boston.

The agency offered tips on how to make getting through security a smoother process.

Have acceptable ID and have it out during screening

Arrive two hours early

Be aware of new screening technology, in some cases you don’t need to remove your small liquids and laptops

Consider TSA precheck, which provides faster checkpoint screening and costs $78 for five years

