Truro moving houses away from beach to become worker housing

TRURO, Mass. — The Town of Truro is moving houses away from the beach to provide workers with more housing.

The town took possession of two houses after they were in danger of falling into the ocean following a storm in 2022.

The homes are located at 127 S Pamet Rd 13 Walsh Way.

On Wednesday, DPW crews began the slow process of moving the homes to town-owned land on the south highland road.

The relocation resumed on Thursday at 6:45 am at North Pamet and Route 6 on February 22 and will end at 25 South Highland Road, lasting approximately three hours.

The town plans on using these homes for transitional and seasonal employees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

