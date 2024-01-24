Trump wins NH primary, voters not surprised

MANCHESTER, NH — Trump easily took New Hampshire Tuesday night. Despite the loss, Nikki Haley says she is staying in the race and has her sights set on her home state of South Carolina, where she once served as governor.

Trump has won New Hampshire’s primary three times in a row now. His allies are ramping pressure on Haley to leave the race, but she is vowing to stay in, saying she is the unifying candidate that will bring generational change. After the election was called, both candidates spoke about their paths forward.

“We have an opportunity to do something so amazing and the good news the reason I have so much support, the best numbers I’ve ever had, the reason I have support is because they are so bad at what they’re doing and so evil and they’re destroying the country,” said Donald Trump.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation,” said Nikki Haley. “This race is far from over there are dozens of states left to go.”

This win comes as no surprise to a lot of people in the Granite State. Boston 25 News talked with some people yesterday who voted for Haley because they didn’t want to see Trump back in the White House. But this morning people here say they are glad to see Trump get the win and hope he continues winning.

“He should be back in office,” said Nancy Baker, a Trump supporter. “He ran the country the great and so that’s how it should be.”

“I think he doesn’t speak like a politician, but he does the right thing,” said Brandon Guillemette, a Trump supporter. You might not like it because he’s a business guy but I just think he’s not trained to word things where you can manipulate people, he tells the truth and it is what it is.”

Nikki Haley’s path to becoming the GOP hopeful is narrowing. She is bypassing the February 8th Nevada caucuses that are seeming to favor Trump. She’ll be focusing on her home state where she served as governor. South Carolina’s primary is February 24th.

