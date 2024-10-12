Trump 2024 logo being displayed on Hanson water tower

HANSON, Mass. — Political advertisements are reaching new heights in Hanson, with the Presidential election less than a month away.

A home on High St. has placed a projector on top of a storage container in their backyard and is making use of a white water tower behind their home. Once the sun goes down “Trump 2024″ can be seen projected on it.

“Loved it I thought it was great,” said Derrick Welch, Hanson.

“I think it’s certainly creative if that’s who he’s supporting,” said Dorran Prescott, Hanson.

Hanson Police said they don’t endorse any political candidate or party being projected on town property. They said it’s not a crime because it isn’t causing property damage and it’s not trespassing because it’s being projected from private property.

“I don’t see any harm in it free speech free advertising,” said Virginia Costley, Hanson.

Some people told Boston 25 News they’re disgusted by it. Other people said regardless of where you stand politically, it’s clever.

“People put up signs anywhere and everywhere it’s obviously something that impacts us when we drive or walk by and it’s one of those things where you know obviously if people are supporting who they’re supporting they’re supporting that person,” said Prescott.

“Hey may the best person win that’s all we can say do all the advertising you can and hope you get the votes,” said Costly.

Boston 25 reached out to the Town Manager for a comment but hasn’t heard back.

