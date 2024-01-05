Truck crashes into home in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A truck has crashed into a home in Everett.

According to Everett PD, officers received a call for a 2 truck crash at 58 Robin Street around 8:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one truck nudged into the side of the home.

It is not known if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was injured.

Everett Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group