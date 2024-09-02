Truck carrying trailer causing significant traffic delays on I-495 in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A truck carrying a trailer is causing significant traffic delays on I-495 in Westford.

Traffic cameras show a downed truck carrying a trailer on I-495 North.

Cars are traveling in the breakdown lane.

Boston 25 has reached out to MassDOT for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

