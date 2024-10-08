Trooper hospitalized after cruiser struck in Prudential Tunnel traffic, MSP says

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit while sitting in the traffic right before the Prudential Tunnel Tuesday.

The trooper was traveling east on Route 90 when he was struck around 2:20 p.m., an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A traffic camera caught traffic snarled before the scene cleared around 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

