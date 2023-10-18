Trooper helping disabled car taken to the hospital after cruiser struck by van in Weston

WESTON, Mass — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital when their cruiser was struck while helping a disabled car in Weston Wednesday.

The trooper and the disabled car were pulled over to the side of the road on Route 95 just after 6:00 a.m. when a Dodge van collided with the police cruiser, according to MSP.

He was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital to be checked out, state police say.

Police say they expect to issue a citation to the van driver, a man from New Jersey.

