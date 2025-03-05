Trooper bitten while responding to report of person running in traffic on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper was bitten while responding to a person running through traffic.

According to authorities, early Wednesday morning troopers responded to a person running between lanes on I-93 North near the Furnace Brook Parkway.

Troopers were able to locate the person and observed signs of intoxication. During their exchange, the individual bit one of the Trooper’s hand, breaking his skin.

The trooper was transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment.

The individual who may have been suicidal was taken to South Shore hospital and police say they will face criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

