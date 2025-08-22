Trinitarios gang member charged with possessing machinegun, feds say

A Lawrence man is accused of possessing an UZI machinegun containing an extended magazine loaded with 24 rounds.

Derek Mercado, 20, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of a machinegun, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Mercado appeared in federal court on Wednesday. He is currently in state custody for domestic violence offenses.

Mercado is alleged to be a member of the Trinitarios gang, a violent criminal enterprise responsible for numerous murders and acts of violence across Massachusetts, Foley said.

According to charging documents, an alert to arrest Mercado was broadcast by law enforcement on the morning of May 6, after a report of a domestic violence incident.

The victim reported that Mercado was allegedly in possession of a firearm in a green duffel bag.

At the time, Mercado was in warrant status on two unrelated matters, Foley said. Mercado was later seen exiting a residence while allegedly possessing a green duffel bag.

Mercado was taken into custody and an Israel Military Industries UZI model submachinegun containing an extended magazine loaded with 24 rounds was recovered in the green bag, prosecutors said. The UZI was later test-fired and determined to be a functional machinegun.

In August 2024, three members of the Lawrence Chapter of the Trinitarios were charged with an armed robbery.

In February, nearly two dozen members of the Lynn Chapter of the Trinitarios were charged with committing six murders in Lynn and Lawrence.

In June, two Trinitarios members were charged with committing a kidnapping in Andover.

If convicted of the charge of possessing a machinegun, Mercado faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

