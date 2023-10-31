Trick-or-treaters warned of bear sighting on Halloween in South Shore town

WHITMAN, Mass. — Trick-or-treaters in a South Shore town are urged to be on alert after a black bear was spotted on Tuesday.

Whitman police said the large animal was seen around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Commercial Street between Linden Street and Dyer Avenue. A responding officer also spotted the bear, police said. It was also spotted in Whitman earlier in the month.

To date, there have been no contact or dangerous interactions between humans or household pets and the bear, police said. But, out of an abundance of caution, the town will have additional police presence throughout the evening.

“Over the past several weeks, the Whitman Police Department has received reports of bear sightings throughout town, however, none of the reports we received stated that there has been contact between humans or pets and bears,” Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said.

The following tips are courtesy of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife:

Residents are reminded that if a bear is sighted in town, leave the animal alone. In most situations, if left alone, the bear will return to the forest on its own.

Stay away from the bear and tell others to do the same. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A gathering of people not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a bear chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders.

Never intentionally feed bears.

Never leave trash bags out - Store in a secure building or container and put trash out the morning of pickup.

Check your yard for bears before letting your dog out. Do not let dogs chase or interact with bears.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.

For more information regarding bear safety, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

