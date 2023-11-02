Trick-or-treaters given alcohol-infused chocolates in West Boylston

Check those candies! A local town gave out alcohol-infused chocolates on Halloween.

West Boylston police put out a post warning parents that two trick-or-treaters found candy that contained alcohol.

Both parties said they were trick or treating in the Horseshoe Dr. neighborhood.

The candy given out contains Jose Cuervos and police recommend that parents check their children’s candy.

Police are investigating this incident and asking anyone with any information concerning this candy, and from which house it came to, to please call the West Boylston Police Department at 774-450-3510.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

