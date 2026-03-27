Travelers at Logan Airport react after Senate approves bill to fund TSA, most of Homeland Security

BOSTON — While a new funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security heads to the House, the impacts of the DHS shutdown continue to be felt.

TSA lines were relatively smooth sailing at Boston’s Logan Airport Friday morning, but as of 11:15 a.m., there were 84 flight delays and 15 cancellations.

“Lines have been pretty easy to get through today, so I think for the most part it’s been a lot better than what people are making it out to be,” traveler Joe Boghos said. “Hopefully, the bill gets through the House and gets through the Senate as quickly as possible.”

Before the Senate agreed on a new funding deal, President Donald Trump announced he would sign an executive order directing DHS to “immediately pay” TSA agents.

TSA workers have been without pay since the DHS shutdown began back in February.

Mike Gayzagian, president of AFGE Local 2617, the union representing TSA agents in New England, said in a statement to Boston 25 News on Friday, “We were on the edge of collapse. The President of the United States is doing what he has to do to prevent the complete meltdown of our agency and the aviation system. I believe it was the right thing to do.”

People traveling out of Logan on Friday said they’re grateful to the agents still showing up to work.

“We’re lucky that they’re here, and it’s a tough situation to be in, but hopefully they’ll get it solved soon,” one person flying to Alaska said.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., lawmakers will soon be leaving for a two-week recess.

The concern is that if the funding bill doesn’t get passed, long lines could continue as travelers head into the weekend.

According to DHS, nearly 500 TSA agents have quit since the start of the shutdown.

At least two dozen TSA agents at Logan have quit, according to the union.

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