Local

Travel advisory: Watermain break leads to temporary closure of Interstate 93 southbound in Milton

By Boston 25 News Staff
(Mirror-images - stock.adobe.com)
By Boston 25 News Staff

MILTON, Mass. — I-93 Southbound at exit 9 in Milton will be temporarily closed for several hours following a watermain break in the area.

The watermain break occurred on the East Milton Square overpass. The lane closures are also in effect for I-93 Northbound at exit 9.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT wrote.

Temporary signs and messages will be displayed, asking drivers to seek a different route. Those driving through the affected areas should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read