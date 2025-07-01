Trash, recycling workers part of Teamsters union go on strike in dozens of Mass. towns

Mass. — Hundreds of trash and recycling workers representing Teamsters Local 25 are going on strike.

450 Republic Services workers were forced to go on strike throughout the Boston area.

Teamsters are demanding a contract with improved wages, better benefits, and stronger labor protections.

According to Teamsters, Republic Services has “refused to give workers a fair deal, pushing them to the picket line.”

“If your rubbish is piling up on the Fourth of July, remember who’s responsible for it: the white-collar criminals who run Republic Services,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Republic Teamsters didn’t start this fight, but we will finish it. Our members will do whatever it takes to finally get the respect they’re owed.”

The affected Massachusetts towns are Peabody, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Gloucester, Wakefield, Marblehead, Malden, Topsfield, Beverly, Danvers, North Reading, Lynnfield, Reading, Swampscott, Arlington, Watertown, and Canton.

“It is disappointing that the union called a work stoppage rather than continue negotiating in good faith toward a fair and competitive contract that benefits our employees and our customers,” A Republic Service representative said. “A work stoppage does not benefit our employees or the communities we serve.”

Picket lines could extend nationwide and result in a work stoppage for over 3,500 Teamsters.

“We currently provide our Greater Boston employees with competitive wages, an industry-leading healthcare plan, pension plan, and a generous time-off and holiday plan. We value our employees and entered negotiations intending to raise wages,” Republic Services said.

Hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country are having similar contract disputes with Republic, and they could launch strikes of their own at any moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

