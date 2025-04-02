Trash catches fire inside garbage truck in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Trash inside a garbage truck caught fire in Bridgewater, Wednesday.

The incident took place on Bedford Street, according to the fire department.

The trash was able to be offloaded in a nearby parking lot, where it was then put out by firefighters, according to officials.

The highway department assisted, according to officials.

Bridgewater trash fire





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

