Transit police searching for suspect who allegedly spat, pushed rider on Green Line

BOSTON — Transit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly spat and pushed a rider on the Green Line.

According to Transit police, the incident took place around 8 p.m. on February 27 at the Prudential stop.

The victim was spat on and struck several times with a closed fist.

A photo released by police shows a man with short hair, a beard, and neck and hand tattoos. He can be seen leaving the station.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the MBTA criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050, and said tips could be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

