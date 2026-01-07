Transformer fire forces evacuation of hundreds of inmates in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Mass. — A transformer fire at the Middleton House of Corrections forced hundreds of inmates to relocate Tuesday night.

404 inmates were evacuated from one housing unit when a transformer unit burst into flames, the Essex County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday night.

They were taken to two other buildings on the campus.

No one was hurt.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group