Transformer fire forces evacuation of hundreds of inmates in Middleton

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A transformer fire at the Middleton House of Corrections forced hundreds of inmates to relocate Tuesday night.

404 inmates were evacuated from one housing unit when a transformer unit burst into flames, the Essex County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday night.

They were taken to two other buildings on the campus.

No one was hurt.

