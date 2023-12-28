‘Tragic accident’: Authorities ID worker crushed to death by 90K-pound trailer in Westboro

WESTBORO, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday identified the worker who was crushed to death by a 90,000-pound tractor-trailer in Westboro.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a worker trapped at 4400 Computer Drive just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday found a man stuck under a 53-foot trailer filled with water bottles, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Pablo Franciso Otano Aponte, 28, of Worcester, was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.

Westboro Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said the tractor-trailer was resting on top of Aponte for an “extensive amount of time.” Police said Aponte was working on the landing gear of the trailer when it crashed down on top of him.

In a statement, investigators explained, “An initial investigation suggests it appears to be a tragic accident.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Westboro police with an investigation.

Amazon purchased the sprawling space at 4400 Computer Drive in a deal registered on Dec. 23, 2021, the MetroWest Daily News reported at the time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group