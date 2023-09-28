Traffic Alert: Cement truck strikes bridge in Norwood, road closure in effect

NORWOOD, Mass — Traffic is being diverted around a bridge in Norwood after a cement truck hit the structure Thursday, police say.

The low-clearance Morse Street Bridge may have sustained structural damage after it was struck by the large vehicle, the Norwood Police Department said on Facebook.

The old, narrow bridge boasts a particularly low clearance of 9-feet, 11-inches. A freight line runs on the railroad tracks above.

Morse Street will be closed between Pleasant Street and Short Street while crews assess the damage.

Anyone trying to get to the Norwood Space Center or Planet Storage will have to access the buildings from either Short Street or the South Norwood side.

Norwood police shared photos of the bridge appearing to be slightly misaligned after the collision.

That stretch of road is heavily trafficked.

The Morse Street Bridge is no stranger to vehicle collisions. In 2020, Norwood police told Boston 25 that specific bridge is the most troublesome of several.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group