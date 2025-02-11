Trader Joe’s and Costco are limiting egg purchases amid shortage

Nationwide egg shortages are leading to restrictions at popular supermarkets.

Costco and Trader Joe’s announced they’re now limiting the amount of eggs customers can buy.

Trader Joe’s is limiting purchases to one dozen per customer. Costco is limiting customers to three packages, which are typically sold in two or four dozen cartons.

In a statement, a Trader Joe’s spokesperson said, “We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s.”

Egg prices have soared recently because of the bird flu.

They are projected to rise another 20-percent this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

