Tractor trailer struck by Commuter Rail train in Littleton, passengers moved onto another train

LITTLETON, Mass. — A tractor trailer was struck by a Commuter Rail train carrying passengers on Monday, prompting train service delays and closing down the area as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

Authorities closed down King St. Extension following the train accident, police said in a Facebook post at 12:20 p.m.

According to an MBTA Commuter Rail alert posted on X at 12:45 p.m., Fitchburg Line Train 414 (11:25 am from Wachusett) was terminated near Littleton on Monday “due to police activity.”

Passengers will be accommodated by Train 490 (1:01 p.m. from Littleton) for continued service inbound, the MBTA alert said.

❌ Fitchburg Line Train 414 (11:25 am from Wachusett) has been terminated near Littleton today due to police activity. Passengers will be accommodated by Train 490 (1:01pm from Littleton) for continued service inbound. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) March 18, 2024

Police are asking motorists to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

